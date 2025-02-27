Father Who Auctioned Son's Wembanyama Jersey Is Now Suing Goldin Auctions

The father who took his young son's game-used Victor Wembanyama jersey and agreed to auction it off with Goldin Auctions is now suing the company if it goes forward with it despite it already being sold and mailed out to the winner.

The father, who, as I wrote about in a column entitled "Is This The Worst Sports Dad Ever?" had received much criticism for using a very cool and life-changing moment for the young child, and then trying to profit from it, now says that the son wants the jersey back.

This happened just after the Wembanyama jersey sold only for $73,000 which some speculate may not have been as high of a price as the father was hoping for, especially after auction fees and taxes are taken out.

DID DAD TRY TO PROFIT OFF SON?

In a court filing, Goldin has responded saying the father is experiencing "seller's remorse" and acknowledged that the father reached out to them 22 days into the 30-day auction period when it looked like the jersey wasn't going to eclipse $50,000. Further, Goldin says that a lawyer again reached out to them, coincidentally the day after Wembanyama announced last week that he wouldn't be playing the rest of this season due to a blood clot in his shoulder, which Goldin says raises doubts as to whether the father is being truthful about wanting the jersey back for his son.

With Wembanyama out for the season, some memorabilia collectors say that the price of the jersey just skyrocketed, not to mention that the San Antonio Spurs center could very well be one of the best players for years to come. Goldin responded that according to the contract, a seller cannot "unilaterally cancel" an auction, which makes sense considering that's the whole point of an auction - you take the risk that it may not sell for as much as one would hope.

With the auction already over, the money transferred and, oh yeah, the jersey being mailed out to the winning bidder, it may look like the father is out of luck. Not to mention that if the jersey was actually given back to the father, the winning bidder most likely has a lawsuit they could file on their own against Goldin.

Perhaps the dad shouldn't have made such a spontaneous decision to sell the jersey (unless, of course, he REALLY needed the money - to which, as I wrote, that's fine… but then don't go back on it weeks later).

Not only do decisions have consequences, but it appears that auctions have consequences as well.

IS THE FATHER TO BLAME HERE OR SHOULD GOLDIN HAVE STOPPED THE AUCTION? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow