Is This The Worst Sports Dad Ever?

A father has stirred up quite a controversy after putting his little kid's Victor Wembanyama game-used jersey for auction, just days after he received it from the star NBA player himself.

The unidentified father and his young son went viral a few weeks ago after the young boy held up a sign at a San Antonio Spurs game that read, "Hey Victor Wembenyama - can you do a jersey swap with me?" After the game, the 7-foot-3 Spurs center - last year's Rookie of the Year - came over and did what was truly an adorable and very cool moment for the young kid.

That is, until dad came in.

Less than two weeks later, the boy's father put the Wembanyama jersey up at Goldin Auctions. The starting bid was $10,000.

Now sports fans and memorabilia collectors are debating if this is a cool move by pops, or a lame cash grab.

DAD PUT THE JERSEY UP FOR AUCTION!!!

Did dad purposely take advantage of his son to try and pull one over on Wembanyama?

I, and many other sports fans, think so. That is, unless the family REALLY needed the money. If the father was approached and found out that he could get ten grand for it, and the family was hard-strapped for cash, then that would be at least a bit understandable.

But if not?

Not a cool move by dad, and you can be sure Victor Wembanyama and other players will be hesitant the next time that they are approached for an autograph.

