Fans Want Bill Belichick To Retire At Halftime After UNC's Horrendous Start Against Clemson

If you thought Dabo Swinney's seat was hot, it ain't got NOTHIN on Bill Belichick's ass cheeks this afternoon.

Sure, there's a JordOn Hudson joke somewhere in there, but I'm not making it. Not right now. It's not the time, nor the place.

And that's because Bill's UNC Tar Heels are getting the absolute snot kicked out of them less than 15 minutes into today's showdown with Clemson.

When I say snot, I mean SNOT. Clemson scored on the first play of the game, and the Tigers have since tacked on three – THREE! – touchdowns in the first quarter.

Not to worry, though! North Carolina managed a field goal to trail only 28-3 after the opening quarter. 28-3! Nothing Bill hasn't seen before.

The good news? Fans are taking it well!

Gonna need a better effort out of UNC here

What a DISASTER this Bill Belichick experiment has been through five weeks (months). There isn't another word for it. Frankly, that's putting it nicely.

North Carolina got blown out in Week 1 on national TV, and the Tar Heels are well on their way to another one today. They sit at 2-2 through the first month, but not for long.

For those who got up to take a piss after GameDay, here's how today's game started for Bill and Co.:

Just some tomfoolery right off the bat for Dabo Swinney's rag-tag group, who, by the way, have STUNK this year, too. And that makes this dud by North Carolina that much worse.

Coming off a bye? At home? Against a sitting duck team with a possibly lameduck head coach? Seemed like as good a spot as any for Belichick to get his first signature win in Chapel Hill.

Instead? This:

Incredible. Obviously, it's not all on Belichick. He inherited a terrible team, completely blew it up, has no recruiting class, etc … He's basically starting from scratch, and that's a tough place to be in college.

But still … let's show some life, fellas. JordOn's watching! Chins up!