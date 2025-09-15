Bill Belichick Just Committed A Cardinal Sin In His Monday Presser

Confession time.

I am a die-hard Florida Gator fan, as many of you may know, but what you might not know is that I never actually attended the University of Florida.

My parents are both alumni, and so I grew up rooting for the team and couldn't bring myself to switch sides after going to a different school.

Yes, I know, I am one of THOSE guys.

I actually spent five and a half of the best years of my life at the University of Central Florida, or UCF, as it is more colloquially known.

One thing that is imperative when dealing with these psychopaths from the Sunshine State is that they HATE being called Central Florida.

It's either UCF or get the hell out, as far as they are concerned.

Bill Belichick is a little new to this whole "college football" thing, so forgive his ignorance, but he might have just poked the proverbial hornet's nest in his Monday news conference when discussing his next opponent.

Oh dear! That's going to make a lot of people in the greater Orlando area very upset.

Either Belichick genuinely made a mistake or he's doing this on purpose to gain some sort of psychological edge over the Knights, and having dealt with Belichick as an opposing coach all those years in New England, it could be the latter.

As expected, the UCF fans in the comments section were incensed at the Tar Heels head coach.

There's nothing like dealing with a bunch of pissed-off Disney adults to get the blood flowing on a Monday evening.

I've never seen a fanbase get this butt-hurt over people calling their college team by its full name, but it could have something to do with this weird Napoleon Complex they have going on at UCF.

When it comes to college football in the great state of Florida, there's the Big 3 of Miami, Florida, and Florida State, then everyone else.

I'm sure UCF fans see the "Central Florida" tag as just another way to marginalize them with the pejorative of "directional school."

But then again, I've never seen USF fans get pissy about people calling them South Florida, so what do I know?

Regardless, Belichick had better watch his back when UNC takes the trip down to UCF this Saturday, because he has worked this fragile fanbase up into a frenzy.

If he thought all those retirement homes in Florida meant they were going to be welcoming to his kind, he's got another thing coming.

Godspeed, Bill!