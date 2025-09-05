Fans Furious After NFL Kicks Off Season With More Virtue-Signaling, Black National Anthem

For those of you wondering whether the NFL will continue virtue-signaling it's ass off this season, rest easy.

They … will be! Oh, buddy, don't you worry. Roger has the troops in line for the 2025 regular season. After a full offseason of training, they came out of the gates swinging Thursday night, checking off box after box en route to the perfectly diverse Game 1.

Sure, nobody asked for it. We never, ever do. Sure, it's beyond silly, and, frankly, the most racist thing each and every season. Sure, all the fans in the stadium talked over the entire thing – mainly because they didn't know what was going on. They never do.

But none of that matters when it comes to the Black National Anthem. It was Week 1, Game 1, Night 1 – and the NFL had to play it.

Rolllllllllll tape!

The NFL checks the yearly box

Yeah, I mean, what are we doing here? The NFL does this every single year, and every single year, they get dragged for it. And yes, I know the lunatic Libs will come out of the woods here and scream that I'm racist for even writing that. That's fine.

I'm not racist. Neither is anyone who gets annoyed with the black national anthem. Take "black" out of it. It could be a blue, yellow, green or brown national anthem, and I'd be equally annoyed and confused.

There is one national anthem, and it has been played before every single American sporting event for decades now. "Lift Every Voice and Sing" didn't make its NFL debut until after George Floyd died in 2020. Come on. The song has been around for a CENTURY now, but the NFL didn't care about it until five years ago. And now I'm supposed to believe they're all in on "Ending Racism," as the dumb end zones say?

Nonsense. They don't care. It's all … VIRTUE-SIGNALING! It's Virtue-signaling 101. Textbook stuff, really. And the NFL does it every single year.

It was especially bad last night, because the microphone clearly wasn't playing ball. That meant that fans who were already confused by the song really didn't pay any attention, and the optics – as you saw in the above video – were awful. Nice work, Roger!

Anyway, it's fine. We do this every year, we get annoyed every year, and then we watch the next 255 or so games and go on with our lives. I get it. It's just tiring.

You see it all over social media. You saw it last night with the crowd. You can feel it.

But, the NFL is king. And kings have boxes to check, too!