'Love Island USA’ Star Steals Spotlight In Eagles Pregame As Banner Drama, Botched Anthem Stun Fans

Pure chaos to start the 2025-26 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles opened their title defense with a night that was as dramatic off the field as it was on the TV screen. 

First, the evening began with Philly proudly unveiling its Super Bowl LIX championship banner. 

Oddly, the full team didn't appear on the field for the reveal. 

It was taking Nick Sirianni's and Jalen Hurts' "we don't care about winning a title, onto the next" attitude and ramping it to 10. Bleh.

Facing the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, the pregame show was stuffed with Tush Push talk, BBLs and a botched anthem.

Huda from "Love Island" made a jumpscare appearance during a commercial for the "Tush Push," featuring more butt innuendo than a Sean Joseph article (a compliment).

"Why did I just see Huda on a NFL commercial about the Eagles Tush," one fan asked on X.

What a crossover. 

NBC added plenty of flair and plenty of cheek. Much like Love Island itself, the segment was bold, flashy and just a little messy.

Capping things off, the theme of mess carried into the anthem performance. 

"Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black National Anthem, was marred by technical glitches. 

The singer’s microphone cut in and out repeatedly, creating an awkward atmosphere, and another reminder that just ONE anthem will more than do …

Philadelphia’s opener set a tone as unpredictable as the rivalry itself. 

What's next … a player spitting on another player and getting ejected seconds into the game … 

