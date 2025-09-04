Viral Kate Upton Clip Takes Us Back To 2017 When She Performed As Britney Spears On 'Lip Sync Battle'

When Kate Upton hit the Lip Sync Battle stage in 2017 as Britney Spears, she gave fans an instant classic.

Are you ready to hop into a time machine and spend the next few minutes with Kate Upton in the year 2017? Without a doubt you are, otherwise I wouldn’t be writing this, and you wouldn’t have clicked on it.

Before we do that, let's briefly, and I mean briefly, take a look at why we're here in the first place. We have a four-second clip of Kate from her appearance on an episode of Lip Sync Battle to thank for motivating us to pull out the time machine.

The clip, which currently has more than five million views, shows the now 33-year-old model lifting her skirt and laughing dressed as Britney Spears from her Baby One More Time music video while on the show.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of the show Lip Sync Battle, what the hell are you doing on the time machine? Don't worry, we're not going to kick you off. That would be cruel and unnecessary.

The show would feature two celebrities competing head-to-head in an over-the-top lip sync contest. It ran from 2015 to 2019 and the winner was based on the applause and enthusiasm of the audience.

Kate Upton went head-to-head with Ricky Martin during Season 3 of the show, which aired on April 20, 2017. Here's her infamous performance as Britney Spears.

How Did Kate Upton’s Britney Spears Tribute Not Win Lip Sync Battle?

It's hard to imagine given all she put into it, but Kate did not end up winning the battle. I had to check multiple times and every time I did I got the same answer.

Ricky Martin defeated Kate Upton. Perhaps a poor performance of 2 Chainz' hit I'm Different prior to breaking out the big guns could be to blame for the loss.

The fact that Ricky was a singer and used to performing could have worked against her as well. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter.

We didn’t take the trip back in time to argue about who should have won. We took the trip to recognize one of the best performances in the history of lip-syncing, and we accomplished that.