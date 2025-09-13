Fans Call For Dabo Swinney's Head After Conducting ESPN Interview During Georgia Tech Score

Clemson fans are calling for Dabo Swinney to be fired today. In other news, the sky is blue, property taxes still suck, and Rosie O'Donnell is still insufferable.

So, you know, the usual for a Saturday in the fall.

Here's the kicker, though – as Clemson suffered through a miserable first half against Georgia Tech, Swinney was in the middle of an ESPN sideline interview just as the Yellow Jackets scored.

And if that doesn't fire up Tigers fans on this third college football Saturday of the season, I don't know what will.

Rolllllllll tape:

Tough look for Dabo Swinney here

Hilarious. God, college football is the best. Such a bad look for Dabo, and I'm not sure it's even his fault.

But it's never great when the opposing team goes up 10-0 just as you're telling ESPN you need to start this second quarter with a big stop. Not how you want to start the day.

Look, I think the mid-game interviews with coaches are generally dumb. They say nothing. NOTHING. What do you want them to say? They're trying to coach a game. They've got 14 people in their ear at one time. And you want them to break down how to stop the other team?

Come on. Dabo probably wanted to be doing literally anything else at this moment, but he was obligated to answer dumb questions from ESPN instead. Unfortunately, it just so happened that the Yellow Jackets rammed the ball down their throat at the exact same time to take a 10-0 lead.

That's just your classic case of bad timing. Nothing Dabo could do.

Clemson, by the way, trailed 13-7 at the half. They haven't looked great. Hell, they haven't looked great all season.

Which, of course, leads to fans calling for Dabo's head.

A tale as old as time.