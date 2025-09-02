Brian Kelly Torches Dabo Swinney After He Grades LSU, Clemson Game: 'We Dominated Them In The Second Half'

There are only so many different ways a college football head coach can analyze or recap his team's performance, especially after a loss, but Dabo Swinney consistently gives it his all to try and do so.

The Clemson head coach delivered yet another memorable press conference moment following the Tigers' loss to LSU in Week 1, and while Brian Kelly has swung and missed plenty of times with a microphone in front of his face, he connected for a home run this time around.

Speaking to local media on Tuesday, Swinney compared his team's loss to LSU to taking a final exam.

"It’s like getting a final exam, day one of class. They made a 65. We made a 58. Neither one of us were great," Swinney said in part.

In reality, it doesn't matter if either team was "great" or not; the only thing that matters is what the scoreboard showed when the clock hit zero, and LSU outscored Clemson 17-10 in the contest.

Clemson held a 10-3 lead going into halftime inside its own Death Valley, but fell flat in the second half, which Kelly reminded Swinney of during his own press conference on Tuesday.

"Well, I mean, I thought we dominated them in the second half. So, he’s either a really good grader for, you know, giving himself a 58, or he’s a really hard grader on us – or he didn’t see the second half, which that might be the case," Kelly said. "He might not have wanted to see the second half."

Yikes. Clemson not only lost on the field, but its head coach took an absolute dagger from Kelly.

No one can blame Swinney for presenting a positive mindset after his team lost its opening game of the season, but the fact of the matter is that LSU earned the most impressive win of Week 1.

The Bayou Bengals not only look like a national title contender, but created even more breathing room for themselves while things will get awfully tight in Clemson if the Tigers slip up again, especially in the first half of the season.