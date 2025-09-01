LSU Frat Boy Wins The War, Loses The Fight With Older Clemson Fan

The battle for the true Death Valley on Saturday night between LSU and Clemson lived up to its billing with a tight back-and-forth struggle that saw the Bayou Bengals come out victorious.

Unbeknownst to many outside of the upper deck of Memorial Stadium, however, there was a battle unfolding of much less consequence but perhaps equal intensity.

Here's a riddle for you: what do you get when you mix a young, boozed-up LSU frat boy, an older Clemson fan with a mortgage and a (presumably) boring desk job, and a nerve-fraying top-ten showdown thrown in for good measure?

Well, you would probably get this.

I was fully expecting the "*record scratch* ‘yep, that’s me,'" meme to be spliced in at the end there, but other than that, this is some top-tier video right here.

I don't know what our young LSU fan was thinking here, but going for crouched-down double birds after this poor Clemson bastard watched his heart get ripped out and stomped on was a brazen tactic, to say the least.

In the wild, this would be the equivalent of a gorilla pounding its chest in front of another alpha male, so I don't necessarily feel bad for the kid; he got what was coming to him.

Honestly, he was lucky some other fans were there to hold the Clemson strangler at bay, otherwise this really could've gotten out of hand.

The fact that he pulled this aggressive of a move away from the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium is even more wild.

Naturally, the comments section is almost unilaterally on the side of Papa Clemson, save for the rare defenders of stupidity.

That Clemson fan had better pray his sparring partner doesn't have "rich parents," otherwise I could see him taking an additional L on a separate gridiron we call civil court.

That's not LSU's style, though, so I am sure this will go down as a lesson learned by an over-zealous SEC fan.

If you ever needed a sign that college football was all the way back, here it is.

And I, for one, can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us all.