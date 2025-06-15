Fans With Anti-ICE Banners Took Over MLS Game In Austin

Soccer fans in The Lone Star State turned woke.

As No Kings Day demonstrations took over American cities from California to Maine, another batch of protesters in Austin, Texas, joined the movement at a soccer game.

Austin FC hosted the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, and most of the fans there seemed more interested in protesting than watching the game. At one end of the stadium, countless "abolish ICE" and "no ICE in this melting pot" banners were flying among the hundreds of fans.

Austin won the match, 2-1.

Read: Anti-ICE Demonstrators, Other Protest Groups Converge On College World Series In Omaha

Public Citizen Co-President Lisa Gilbert told Fox News Digital that the protests were intended to be "peaceful, patriotic and focused on what regular Americans want and need." 

"The Trump administration is weaponizing our military domestically as a political tool. They are escalating tensions rather than resolving them, and our events will not play into their need for more chaos," she said. 

AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 14: Abolish Ice and No Ice in this Melting Pot banners are displayed in the supporters' section during the MLS match between Austin FC and New York Red Bulls on June 14, 2025 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While that promise is all well and good, that’s not what happened. Many protests turned violent, and were reminiscent of the demonstrations that took place in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. Furthermore, the motivations behind the protests were faulty to begin with and were a complete waste of time.

Austin’s fans may have witnessed a win Saturday, but they lost the more important battle of not caving to the woke agenda.

