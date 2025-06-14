'No Kings Day' Protestors Took Over Downtown Freeport, ME., I Spoke With One Of Them

A woman explained to me why 600 people in Freeport, ME joined the No Kings Day protest.

Freeport, ME is a hidden gem in the state, and a local coffee shop in town was the work location of choice for me on this fine Saturday.

It’s also a hop, skip and a jump away from where roughly 600 people are taking part in a "No Kings Day" protest.

For about half a mile in downtown Freeport, a large number of citizens lined up on both sides of the town’s main road, waving a bunch of signs that voiced displeasure with many of Donald Trump’s policies , while also serving as a counter demonstration to a military parade Trump planned to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The parade was calm and not violent - at least while I was nearby. Cars that drove by the crowds honked profusely in support.

People were holding dozens of signs, all with messages communicating variations of stereotypical progressive catchphrases.

While I don’t agree with what they stand for, one of the protestors - a woman named Deedee who has lived in town for 20 years - was gracious enough to talk to me about why she found it important to join this demonstration.

"I’m here for my granddaughters and future generations, to protect democracy. I never in my lifetime anticipated that we would come to a time like this," she said.

Deedee believes that "the rule of law" is under threat based on how Trump has conducted himself in office thus far. Furthermore, she believes that Congress and the Senate were not doing enough to stand up to Trump’s policies. That, in her estimation, is leading to problems that could impact the future and our current relationship with foreign nations.

"(Trump is) trying to attack everything that's important for me and that I hope that we could preserve for future generations. The loss of our standing in the world…we don’t have any allies at the moment, besides dictators," she continued.

When asked how the Trump administration is resembling a king-like rule, DeeDee said that the government is acting in a way that does not align with American values.

"It’s acting like an authoritarian regime, cramming things down our throats that are not the values that this country is built on," she said.

Hearing her answers does not change the fact that I completely disagree with the motivation of the protests and the beliefs these people hold. However, it was still encouraging to hear from someone who is a progressive and did not attack me in a senseless, personal way.

At the very least, I understand them better now.