Anti-ICE Demonstrators, Other Protest Groups Converge On College World Series In Omaha

Welcome to protest season during the summer of unrest, where even the middle of Nebraska isn't safe.

If you were planning on taking in some good old family fun at the College World Series in Omaha without being reminded that you're a racist xenophobe for wanting people to enter your country legally, don't get too comfortable.

That mass of bodies you see making their way across the pedestrian bridge toward Charles Schwab Field is one of many anti-ICE protest groups making their voices heard all around the U.S.

It looks like they made themselves pretty cozy at the fan fest yesterday as well.

To their credit, at least they are doing their protesting peacefully, which can't be said for other parts of the country (maybe due to that patented Midwestern hospitality).

We all know it only takes an instant for that to change, but at the moment things seem to be relatively quiet.

I don't know about any of you, but I am anxiously looking forward to the videos of clashes between drunk SEC fans and bleeding-heart anti-ICE activists that will inevitably be strewn all over social media in the coming days.

The insults being hurled by Arkansas fans about how ICE has played a way tougher schedule than the illegal immigrants they're deporting are going to hit like ice-cold Gatorade after summer two-a-days.

Not to miss an opportunity to inject themselves into literally anything, though, it looks as if the pro-Palestine movement has joined in on the fun in the Cornhusker State.

The Iranians wanted to be included, too, but a well-timed flyover quickly put a stop to that nonsense.

Can anybody say "royal rumble free-for-all?"

If I'm betting on a war-of-words between the four, I think I got drunk SEC baseball fans at -800.

They've certainly put in plenty of reps since arriving in Omaha, so you know they're battle-tested.

It's like when the offensive and defensive lines fight during training camps; they can't wait to hit someone other than themselves, theoretically speaking.

Seeing Razorback and Tiger fans teaming up to roast some blue-haired Palestine sympathizers will be a beautiful thing.

Uniting against a common enemy: bringing rival fan bases together since time immemorial!