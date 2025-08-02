Fan Kicked Out Of MLS Game Because Of His MAGA Hat

We've got a humdinger out of St. Louis today, where one fan – a season-ticket holder – was kicked out of last weekend's St. Louis SC game because he was wearing an Obama hat.

Just kidding! It was a MAGA hat. It's always a MAGA hat.

In a video that is QUICKLY gaining traction on social media (shocker), Michael Weitzel is seen getting escorted out of last week's St. Louis City SC game because he was wearing a Trump MAGA hat. A tale as old as time in this country. We've all seen this before, right? Classic.

Now, there is a lot going on here, so strap in.

First, the video:

MLS can't have it both ways

Yeah, like I said, a ton to break down.

First, let's go to the rulebook here. The official MLS Fan Code of Conduct handbook states the following, among other things:

The following conduct is prohibited in the Stadium and all parking lots, facilities and areas controlled by the Club or MLS:

Displaying signs, symbols, images, using language or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory, including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation

Displaying signs, symbols or images for commercial purposes or for electioneering, campaigning or advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issue, or government action

So, let's start there. If we're going by the book, this fan was not compliant. Fair is fair, and I have to be fair here. Don't you dare call me biased, because I just said the fan was wrong … if we're going by the letter of the law.

Now that that's out of the way, let's venture on over to the other side of the stadium. That's where, as Michael points out, we had pride flags being displayed. The security guard states they're "pre-approved," which is silly. What does that mean? Are they applying for a mortgage?

Say what you want about pride flags or what they represent. I'm not here to judge, nor do I care. But, let's not sit here and act like they aren't political in 2025. They are. You know it. I know it. St. Louis SC knows it. MLS knows it.

I'd venture to say the security guard in the video also knows it, which is why he appears relatively empathetic while escorting Michael out of his seat. He also says he's a Trump fan, which is a neat little twist to this story. Rarely do you see officers who know they're on camera say that. Again, he seems empathetic. Just one man's opinion.

Anyway, Michael eventually leaves, but is later told he could return if he took the hat off before then being told, ‘Nope, it’s too late. You're outta here!'

The whole thing seems silly, and it's not a great look for MLS – not that anyone in this country really cares about MLS. I certainly don't. You don't. And, frankly, it's partly because of crap like this.

But, rules are rules, I reckon. Unless, of course, they don't apply to certain parties or symbols.

A tale as old as time.