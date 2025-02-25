Falcons Coach Jokes That Tush Push Should've Been Banned 'Years Ago'

Jokes are flooding in about banning the Philadelphia Eagles' infamous Tush Push, but beneath the humor lies a kernel of truth to these complaints.

As the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off, chatter about outlawing the play is gaining traction.

READ: Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni: Attempts To Ban Tush Push Are ‘Unfair’ & ‘Insulting’

Critics call it a "cheap" tactic, while defenders argue teams should figure out how to stop it instead of relying on the NFL to intervene and stop the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The Green Bay Packers have taken a concrete step toward banning the play, submitting a formal proposal to the NFL. For it to be officially prohibited, 24 league teams must approve the measure.

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris weighed in on the Packers' push to ban the Tush Push — Philly’s highly effective QB sneak, also dubbed the "Brotherly Shove."

Morris had some fun with the idea but made it clear he’s not in favor of keeping it legal.

"It should’ve been illegal three years ago," Morris said Tuesday.

Morris added, "No, the tush push play, I’ve never been a big fan. There’s no other play in our game where you can absolutely get behind somebody and push them, pull them off, do anything."

When asked about the Packers' attempt at banning the play, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he felt insulted by the move.

"I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play," Sirianni said (as relayed on OutKick). "The amount of things that we’ve looked into how to coach that play, the fundamentals. There’s thousands of plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals and how the players go through the fundamentals.

"The fact that it’s a successful play for the Eagles and people want to take that away, I think is a little unfair."

Eclectic Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh gave a lucid take, saying teams should strive to either work the Tush Push formation to their favor or figure out how to stop it outright, because he's a real football guy.

It just seems like it works every single time, but it seems like football to me. Get good at it or stop it," Harbaugh told Fox News Digital.

"I don’t have a strong opinion on it right now and probably defer to others and see which way the vote goes. Get good at it ourselves, or get in position to stop it."

He added, "I guess the discussions will be in the offseason, but the quarterback sneak will never be eliminated from football. I guess it’s the aspect of pushing [the player under center], and you’re not allowed to drag [the player holding the ball], but you are allowed to push."

