ESPN's Brian Windhorst Is Down Bad After Knicks Win As New Yorkers Let Him Have It

ESPN basketball analyst Brian Windhorst, who many New York Knicks fans consider a hater of their team, looked absolutely MISERABLE Friday night covering the Boston Celtics' collapse and ultimate elimination in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

I kid you not, when I was watching the post-game show, Windhorst literally looked like he was about to cry. His voice was trembling, in an almost disbelief as to what just happened sort of way, because after all, how DARE the Knicks actually win?

Windworst was down badly last night, as it was just three days earlier when he said live on ESPN that he wasn't counting the Celtics out, despite them losing Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury.

Is "Sure, Brian" the new "Sure, Jan?"

WINDHORST HAD A LONG NIGHT

Knicks fans have known for years that Brian isn't too favorable of his coverage or analysis of the New York team, but last night was a damn grieving party for the 47-year-old longtime NBA analyst.

Apparently, I wasn't alone in my confusion about why a grown man sounded like he just got dumped the night of the prom, as my tweeted video has over 200K views with a TON of Knicks fans ripping Brian.

THAT'S NOT ALL…

In true "you can't make it up fashion," before signing off last night from his broadcast, Windhorst said that he was "just walking to his hotel, I'll be fine."

That's a bold strategy there, Brian.

Within minutes of leaving Madison Square Garden, some over-the-top Knicks fans spotted him and absolutely let him have it.

"How do you feel about Boston losing? I don't give a F***! Knicks in 6, p***y!" one crazed fan was yelling at him on video. (To his credit, Brian was a good sport about it, unlike Jason Kelce, who steals college kid hecklers' cell phones.)

It's going to be a long couple of days for Windhorst, who would probably much rather deal with LeBron James ripping him apart than the Bing Bong Knicks crowd.

KNICKS FANS ARE STRAIGHT UP LIVING

As someone who grew up in New York City and the tri-state area, and was a beat reporter for the Knicks and other NYC teams, I have not seen ANYTHING like the mayhem and overwhelming madness that the Knicks fans have brought this postseason. Thousands of fans literally shut down Manhattan after Game 6 on Friday night.

In recent days, some holier-than-thou sports media critics have gone to social media to scold the Knicks fanbase for their wild reactions and demand the fans "Act like they've been here before!" The only problem is, for a large majority of them, they haven't. The last time the Knicks were in the Eastern Conference finals was 25 years ago, while the last time they won an NBA Championship was over 50 years ago in 1973.

With the taste of another Finals appearance just four wins away in the best-of-seven series against the Indiana Pacers, you can expect Knicks fans to triple down on the hazing and the crap-talk, as Brian Windhorst found out earlier Saturday when he was trending for all the wrong reasons.

Sports though, am I right?!

