Video Shows Jason Kelce Slamming Someone's Cell Phone After Being Heckled While Walking In Crowd At Penn State

Social media video from earlier today, prior to the Penn State-Ohio State football game in State College, Pa., appears to show Jason Kelce grabbing a heckling person's phone and slamming it on the ground before then walking away with it.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center and current ESPN broadcaster was at Penn State for an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay. Several videos show Kelce walking near Penn State's Beaver Stadium and getting approached by college students shouting his name and asking for fist bumps.

One person can be heard heckling Kelce, using derogatory language about his brother Travis and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?" the person yelled.

KELCE GRABBED THE PERSON'S PHONE AND THREW IT ON THE GROUND

Jason was not having any of it as he stopped walking, turned around, grabbed a person's phone and slammed it on the ground as onlookers caught it all on video. It appears that Kelce then picked up the phone and continued walking in a fast manner towards the stadium.

It's unclear if anything was said or happened prior to Jason reacting the way that he did. There has been no public comment from him nor Penn State University or the campus police regarding the incident. OutKick reached out to Kelce's reps and will update this story if they comment.

As of now, there are just multiple video angles of the altercation between the fan and Kelce.

OutKick will continue to update the situation as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, on social media, many are applauding Jason Kelce for reacting the way he did, while others are saying he may have gone too far.

SO WE ASK YOU: OUTKICK AUDIENCE WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JASON KELCE'S REACTION? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow