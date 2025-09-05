ESPN Refuses To Drop It's Obsession With The Black Quarterback Narrative

Get ready to roll your eyes and puke in your mouth.

At long last, the NFL season is underway. Yes, they are still singing the Black National Anthem before games . But at least we have football back! - and players spitting on each other .

Unfortunately, what that also means is that ESPN is back to covering the sport, which means more pushing race-obsessed narratives than you could count. The network wasted no time in getting into mid-season form on that front.

Here’s a graphic they posted before the Cowboys-Eagles game kicked off last night.

Do we need this? No, but ESPN sure thought we did.

Before the Libs come for my throat, let me clarify I’m not a racist. That there are lots of Black quarterbacks in the league does not bother me, it's genuinely great.

What bothers me is why ESPN thinks that this is a big deal in today’s NFL.

ESPN is constantly coming up with new angles that "prove" these players are still the victims of systemic issues. It could have to do with where they are drafted , or how much they are paid, or whether they get the recognition they deserve. ESPN believes that we live in the 1960s era NFL, where Black men playing this position was largely frowned upon.

But we don’t.

Half of the 10 highest paid quarterbacks are Black. Half of the past 10 NFL MVP winners were Black quarterbacks. Two Black quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts — fought for the Super Bowl in 2023, something ESPN was drooling over. And now, as the graphic shows, half of the league’s starting quarterbacks at the start of this season are Black.

What more do we need to prove that Black quarterbacks are talented, common, respected, and valued in the NFL? Seems like the past 30 years since Doug Williams won a Super Bowl with the Redskins have done just that.

Of course, the answer is nothing, but all of this still isn’t enough in ESPN’s eyes. Everyone there still believes that these players are scrapping and clawing for every ounce of respect they can because they don’t yet have enough of it. As such, ESPN continues to post these graphics, because Black quarterbacks apparently haven’t "made it" in the NFL and proven the haters — and racists — that they belong.

But they have. The narratives of the 1960s about black quarterbacks are dead, no one believes them anymore. Only ESPN is foolish enough to breathe them back to life and find a way to exhaust football fans with crap like this.