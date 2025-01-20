ESPN Airs Message From President Donald Trump During National Championship Halftime

Fans often criticize ESPN for its clear left-wing political bias, and for good reason. The company has routinely punished conservative commentators for publicly voicing their opinions while doing nothing when liberal commentators do the same. Plus, the company employs MANY left-leaning hosts and analysts and far fewer conservatives.

Because of that, it was somewhat surprising that ESPN aired a message from President Trump, who was inaugurated earlier Monday as the 47th President of the United States, during halftime of the College Football National Championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Surprising, but refreshing.

"Today, of course, was Inauguration Day and earlier today, President Donald J. Trump had this message," ESPN host Rece Davis said before the broadcast cut to a pre-recorded statement from Trump.

"Hello to my great fellow Americans," Trump began. "This has been a historic and exciting day for our country. In recent years, our people have suffered greatly, but starting now, we're going to bring America back and make it safer, richer and prouder than ever before."

Trump spent the beginning of the message focusing on a positive message for the future of the country before turning his attention to the players on the field during the National Championship.

"To all of the players and fans watching tonight, I know it's been a long and difficult journey; it's been a long season. But you have two tremendous teams [in the game]… go out and fight hard and fight fair and let the better team win."

WATCH:

Based on Trump's language about the game, it seems that the message should have aired before the National Championship started, not during halftime.

But ESPN did air a message from Trump, so that was a step in the right direction for the network.

That being said, not everyone agreed with the decision (because of course). Several people took to social media to express anger that ESPN aired a message from THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

Yes, how dare ESPN air a message of positivity about the future of America during a major event? What is the network thinking!?

Honestly, though, good for ESPN. It has spent the better part of the last 10 years bashing Trump and alienating half the country. It's good to see that, just maybe, ESPN learned from past mistakes.

We're not holding our breath that it continues, but a positive step was taken Monday night.