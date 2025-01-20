Pat McAfee Calls Out Darius Butler For Saying Riley Leonard Is 'Sneaky Fast'

The media loves to get upset any time someone invokes a racial stereotype against a black athlete, and deservedly so in some cases, but there are negative stereotypes associated with white players, as well.

One of those is that white athletes are slower than black athletes. Now, it's a stereotype for a reason; statistically-speaking, black athletes are faster than white athletes on average.

During the National Championship game, ESPN analyst Darius Butler went with the "white guys don't run fast" narrative and fellow ESPN analyst Pat McAfee called Butler out.

After Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard scrambled inside the Ohio State 10-yard line, Butler said that Leonard is "sneaky fast." That's a common trope about white athletes, like saying they have a "high motor." Leonard reportedly runs a 4.52 40-yard dash, which is quite fast for a quarterback.

As soon as Butler said it, McAfee blurted out, "What do you mean?"

Clearly, McAfee knew what Butler meant. But he wanted the former NFL defensive back to say it. One of the other analysts – I believe it was AJ Hawk, but I'm not positive – then said, "He's just fast to me."

Then, Butler starts to get caught up in his words and struggles to respond to McAfee. At that point, McAfee decided to pile on.

"He can jump, too. You ever see him jump? He can dance, too. You ever see him dance?" McAfee said, jokingly, poking fun at the idea that white men can't jump or dance as well as black men. This isn't me editorializing; they literally made a movie about it.

Obviously, Butler, McAfee and Hawk are friends and this was mostly all said in jest. Still, it was pretty funny to hear McAfee point out that Butler used a stereotype against Leonard and immediately jab his buddy's choice of words.