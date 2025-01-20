Riley Leonard Points To A Bible Verse On Wristband After Scoring Opening TD In CFP Title Game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard is doing two things this Monday night: trying to win a college football national championship and preaching a mini-sermon.

On the first drive of the game, Leonard played like a man possessed (is it ok to say that about a star player at a Catholic school?). The Irish drained about 10 - yes, 10 - minutes off the clock on the first drive of the game, taking 18 plays to go 75 yards . It was a masterclass in physicality and determination, and Leonard fittingly converted and scored the game’s first score on a 1-yard run (this was after he converted a 4th-and-1 inside the 10).

After the touchdown, Leonard adjusted a wristband on his right arm and pointed to what was written on it. Unsurprisingly, it was a bible verse; Matthew 23:12, which reads :

"For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted."

And if you look closely, you’ll see he had another bible verse written in black ink on his left hand; Proverbs 27:17. That one says :

"Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another."

This is awesome stuff, and so in character for Leonard. During the entire playoff , he has been very open about the fact that he is a Christian. Evidently, he’s not going to be shy about that on the sport’s biggest stage - or after a signature moment - either.

Don’t you just love the shift in sports from wokeness to faith? I certainly do.