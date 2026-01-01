ESPN Manages To, Once Again, Pee All Over Themselves During Last Night's Playoff Game

What a Cotton Bowl! It took two decades, but we finally got the Miami-Ohio State rematch we've been craving (not really) Wednesday night, and it didn't disappoint.

The Canes dominated OSU from the jump. The score, frankly, looked closer than it really was. Ohio State was never going to win that game. The more physical team won, which is shocking given the more physical team was from the ACC.

But, it was a good game. A good start to the second round of the College Football Playoffs. The opening round set the tone, and it appears that momentum has carried over. Love it.

All that being said, ESPN did itself — and the viewers — absolutely no favors last night with their stupid new score bug.

Quick, show of hands — how many times did you think there was a flag on the field?!

This Seemed Avoidable By ESPN

Granted, I didn't tune into the game until after halftime, but my head was scrambling about 30 seconds into the third quarter. I thought I was going crazy.

I saw that stupid yellow thing after every play, and just kept waiting for the official to make the call. And then … nothing. They just moved onto the next play. I finally figured it out about a series into the second half, and then I was just annoyed for the rest of the game.

What a dumb decision. It baffles me how ESPN constantly pisses on themselves. Year after year. Game after game. Season after season. They just make the silliest choices.

You're telling me there was NOBODY in that room who had the foresight to see what was going to happen with the yellow transition? Nobody? If that's the case, everyone should be fired. They could've picked literally any other color in the world, and it would've worked.

Every color … except yellow. Amazing. God, they're the best. The World Wide (Woke) Leader did it AGAIN. They've once again given me easy #content to pump out on an otherwise slow day.

Thank you, ESPN. Again!