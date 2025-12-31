Bowl Season Has Been Incredible, Whether Anyone Watched Or Not

Despite the conjecture about bowl games not mattering or whether they should even exist at all, this bowl season has been supremely entertaining as of late.

From the postgame ritual sacrifice of the anthropomorphic breakfast pastries at The Pop Tarts Bowl, to the Xbox Bowl cameo from Halo's Master Chief, the off-the-field shenanigans alone have been appointment television during the 2025 postseason.

But enough about the most important meal of the day, even the product on the field has been wildly exciting.

Forget the fact that kids have been transferring and opting out left and right, or that most of these teams couldn't care less about playing in a bowl game across the street from Disney World, there have been some very memorable games.

Take, for example the aforementioned Pop Tarts Bowl, where BYU mounted a second-half comeback against Georgia Tech that ended with the Yellow Jackets' quarterback Haynes King being picked off at the last second down by only four points.

Or how about last night's Alamo Bowl, featuring a duel between USC and TCU that needed some extra time to be decided?

It all came down to a 3rd and 20, when TCU running back Jeremy Payne tip-toed down the sideline and into the end zone to send the Trojans home with a heartbreaking loss.

Today has been no different, as both the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and Reliaquest Bowl gave us back-and-forth contests between SEC and Big Ten teams that delivered plenty of star power and second half drama.

The point is, the rumors of bowl season's demise has been greatly exaggerated.

Sure, the College Football Playoff and the transfer portal have done a lot of damage to bowl games, there's no doubt about that.

But this year's postseason has been all the proof you should need that these games are still entertaining, and they still mean something to real college football fans.

Yes, attendance has been down at most of these venues, but there is still plenty of fun to be had during bowl season.

We need to protect these games at all costs, because they still represent the last bastion of a bygone era of college football.

Save our bowl season!