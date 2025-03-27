ESPN Is Dropping Ray Charles 'Georgia' Song For The Masters - Fans Are Furious

Golf fans are NOT happy with ESPN after the network decided to drop their longtime classic The Masters preview that included Ray Charles singing "Georgia."

Earlier this week, viewers began seeing The Masters coverage preview and quickly noticed that it was a different voice singing Charles's iconic song that has long been synonymous with the Augusta, Georgia, annual golf tournament. Instead of the legendary Ray Charles, however, ESPN replaced it with alt-country artist Noah Kahan's version, which, to be fair, is decent, but it sure as hell was unnecessary and it DEFINITELY isn't Ray Charles.

NOAH KAHAN? REALLY?

"Whoever replaced Ray Charles with Noah Kahan should be forever banned from the sport of golf. ESPN turns something incredible into crap once again!" one person tweeted above the new Masters commercial.

"Any chance they let Snow White hit the opening drive?" asked another person in rather hilarious style, while another tweeted out simply, "Why do this? Why?"

GOLF FANS FURIOUS, BELIEVE SONG CHANGE IS POINTLESS

I wish I had the answers for you, my friend, because it simply does not make sense.

I understand ESPN may want to remain "hip," but the same kids that they are trying to impress would tell them, "This ain't it."

As someone who is a music aficionado and has worked and toured in the music industry for over a decade, one does not have to get rid of the classics in order to appeal to the younger demographic. Believe me, they aren't rushing to watch The Masters simply because Noah Kahan is on a 30-second commercial.

At the same time, ESPN is doing a disservice to The Masters and the sport of golf by discontinuing something that, when you heard it, you immediately thought of The Masters. It's the same thing as when you hear John Tesh's NBA on NBC theme song, or "One Shining Moment" during March Madness - when you know, you know.

Someone who definitely feels the same way as so many ticked off Masters viewers is Shooter McGavin himself, Christopher McDonald, who tweeted out The Masters commercial but dubbed it with an even better song than Kahan: Creed's "Higher."

Honestly, at this rate, they might as well just go with Creed.

