Singer Noah Kahan Says Thief Used His Credit Card To Buy 15 Hot Dogs At Kentucky-Auburn Game

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that concession prices at sporting events are getting way out of hand. So one person found a creative way to save some money on stadium hot dogs: by using Noah Kahan's money to buy them.

It all started on Friday when the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter hopped on his Instagram story to let his 2.9 million followers know that someone had stolen his wallet at the airport in New York.

"I was in LaGuardia airport today and somebody stole my wallet and is currently flying with it to Louisville, Kentucky," he said. "I hope you’re having a nice flight… All good, they took the wallet. I wanted to let them know a couple of things about it.

"Like most people, I keep money in my wallet. Unlike most people, I take all my sh*ts into my wallet. So, if you’ve held the wallet today, there’s a 95% chance you have my disgusting, hemorrhoidal poop all over your hands… Just wanted to make sure you knew that. There’s about $500 total… So, you’re eating my poop, and you have no money."

Apparently, Kahan was too busy making silly Instagram videos to remember to cancel his credit card. Because the following day, the thief made a rather sizable purchase — at Kroger Field during the Kentucky-Auburn football game.

The singer popped back to his Instagram story on Sunday to give us an update.

"The guy who took my wallet went to a Kentucky football game last night I just know that mofo bought 15 overpriced hot dogs," Kahan wrote. "Come on dawg we gotta be collaborative in our spending!! Check with me first."

If the culprit was a Kentucky fan, karma came back to bite him. The Wildcats gave up a 10-point first-quarter lead on Saturday and fell 24-10 to Auburn. It was the Wildcats’ seventh-straight conference loss at home.

Hopefully, those free hot dogs helped to ease the pain.