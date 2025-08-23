ESPN Dragged By College Football Fans For Embarrassing Audio Issue In Dublin Kickoff Game

It took 45 seconds for college football fans to immediately find something to be annoyed about this afternoon on ESPN.

And, frankly, I don't blame them. I'm one of them. I, too, was/am baffled.

First, the good news: college football is BACK. We've made it, boys and girls. After seven long, painful, dark months, Kansas State and Iowa State kicked off the 2025 season in Dublin.

The bad news? It's in Dublin. As in, Ireland. And, not-so-shockingly, ESPN's audio feed of the game was more out of touch than your local Cracker Barrel!

ESPN wasn't ready for Game 1

Well ... I'm glad it wasn't my YouTube TV. I thought for a second it was a Zach issue. Naturally, I went to Twitter like any reasonable human to check it out.

And my feed was/is FLOODED with angry college football fans absolutely dragging ESPN. Nothing says college football is BACK more than fans shitting on ESPN shortly after noon eastern time.

Good! Let's get this season started right, boys and girls. We've been hibernating for months. The last time we watched a college football game, Biden was still in office, the border was still a mess, and nobody knew what a tariff was. A lot has changed.

But not college football fans. We're still as angry and annoyed and pissed-off as ever, and if ESPN can't get their shit together for a game they've had all offseason to prepare for, then we need to hold them accountable.

That being said … thank God football is back. Look what I'm blogging about right now! I've had NOTHING to talk about for the past seven months. Not anymore.

The greatest sport in America is back – even though it's starting the year in Ireland. We'll take it.

Now, let's fix the audio, and have ourselves a big Saturday.