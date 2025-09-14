ESPN App Outages Frustrate Fans, Fantasy Football Players During NFL Sunday

While ESPN is touting its brand-new app – and the $29.99/month service that they recently launched – it seems to have forgotten to actually make sure the app works. In fact, all of ESPN's services experienced outages throughout NFL Sunday in Week 2.

I first noticed the issue when I went to the app to check the box score for a game, only to see that the stats weren't there. In addition, under the "play-by-play" section that usually shows every play of an NFL game, the app was behind by multiple drives.

This wasn’t just a personal issue—it was widespread and affected ESPN fantasy football players, too. Of course, fans took to social media to express their outrage at ESPN.

Yeah, so that's not good. If there's one day when ESPN needs to make sure all of its services are working, it's an NFL Sunday.

It seems crazy that the company is demanding people pay nearly $30/month for its product, and it can't even ensure the app works and the site updates consistently. That's a bad look.

As mentioned, it extended beyond the app. At one point, I tried to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars team page on ESPN.com and got a message that said "the page couldn't be found." Really? An NFL team page that doesn't exist? On a Sunday?

When fans pay nearly $30 a month, the expectation is that ESPN delivers a product that actually works—especially during one of the biggest days of the week for football.

Glitches like this don’t just frustrate casual fans checking scores; they impact fantasy football players, bettors, and anyone relying on ESPN’s coverage to stay up to date.

If outages continue, fans may start questioning whether the subscription is worth it at all. Competitors offer free services that function without these issues, which only makes ESPN’s missteps stand out more.