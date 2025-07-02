ESPN, AP Slammed For What They Left Out Of Their Virtue-Signaling Lia Thomas Story

This is incredibly impressive, even for the AP and ESPN.

Look, I always say, fair is fair. And I HAVE to be fair, here.

Credit to both ESPN and the Associated Press – two of the most insufferable entities on the planet – for managing to virtue-signal their collective asses off in the wake of Penn stripping Lia Thomas of every single fake title accrued over the years.

Frankly, cobbling together this story is maybe the most impressive thing they've ever done.

No mention of the actual winners. It took 45 minutes to get down to a Riley Gaines mention. Obviously, they used the term "trans woman" in the headline, which pissed everyone and their mother off.

This is a masterclass from start to finish:

Riley Gaines reacts to more Lia Thomas fallout

ESPN continues to be insufferable. No mention of the girls who will be rightfully awarded their NCAA & Ivy League titles? And it's 2025. Stop calling men pretending to be women anything other than just that.

Look, this is Dan Z's lane. First it was Joe's, now it's Dan's. However, mocking ESPN and the insufferable Libs at AP? That's right in my wheelhouse. That's the main reason I joined OutKick three years ago this month!

It's just so perfect. So hilarious. So pathetic. How can you write an entire story about someone getting stripped of their titles … without mentioning who they now go to? I don't get it. It's almost impossible to do, which makes this entire feat all the more impressive.

Here's all you got from that above story:

By Tuesday afternoon, the Penn website showed other athletes holding the school's top times in Thomas' events.

That's it. "Other athletes." Amazing.

Don't forget, this is the same ESPN that just two years ago ran maybe the biggest piece of propaganda in the history of time:

Remember that little gem? God, what a moment in time that was. That was the absolute PEAK of the trans-in-women's-sports insanity. The next week, Dylan Mulvaney single-handedly tanked Bud Light. After that, we were off to the races.

Fast-forward two years, and here we are. Donald Trump ran on ending this crap – with Riley's help – and he followed through.

Yesterday, Penn announced that they would be adopting definitions for male and female consistent with biological sex; restoring stolen records and titles to female athletes; and, issuing personal apologies to each impacted female swimmer.

Who are those swimmers? You'd have no clue if you read the AP and ESPN. None.

According to UPenn’s website, Anna Kalandadze’s record of 4:37.21 set in 2024 in the 500 free has now been restored as the new record. Kayla Fu had her 2025 record in the 100 free restored as the new record.

Additionally, former UPenn swimmer Virginia Burns, who set the 200 free record with a time of 1:45.51 in 2017, has now had her record restored as the top time.

There you go, ESPN and the AP. See how easy that was?

What a day.