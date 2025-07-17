SEC Football Coach Floats Unbelievably Stupid Idea To Change The Playoff

Eli Drinkwitz wants to see massive expansion for the College Football Playoff.

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz floated one of the dumbest ideas you'll hear in the college football world.

Drinkwitz addressed the media Thursday morning at SEC Media Days, and suggested that the College Football Playoff expand to a staggering 30 teams.

"Now, we're talking about an opportunity for 30 teams [in the playoff]. Thirty fan bases to be excited and engaged, engaged in giving revenue. Thirty teams with players with access to compete for a championship.

You can watch Drinkwitz break it down below starting around 21:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely not. This idea should be shot down by every rational person. There is a lot of chatter right now about what an expanded 16-team field should look like.

At some point, enough has to be enough. If the top eight teams in the SEC or Big Ten are going to make it, then we're talking about a field that would have likely included Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois last season.

In what world does Minnesota - a team that went 5-4 in conference play last season - deserve to play for a national title?

I understand there's always more money to be made, but let's smash the brakes. The playoff has to mean something.

Expanding it and opening the field to slightly above average teams is utterly ridiculous. It waters down the entire product.

We've witnessed the same thing with March Madness. There's always movement to expand the NCAA Tournament. Why? Is 68 teams not already enough? Simply being in a major conference and having a pulse will get teams in.

Going to 16 teams for the College Football Playoff. Going to 30 is comically dumb. Fortunately, there is no shot Drinkwitz's suggestion ever comes to fruition. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.