Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz Took The Shane Gillis Approach At SEC Media Day, Jokes About Epstein Files And JFK

Eli Drinkwitz made sure to let the audience know he didn’t have time to discuss the Epstein Files, or the JFK assassination.

ATLANTA - If you thought Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz wouldn't take advantage of his platform at SEC Media Days, you must not truly understand the Tigers head coach. Taking a page out of the Shane Gillis monologue at the ESPYS, Drinkwitz had his own jokes on Thursday morning that included an Epstein joke.

Taking the podium on the final day in Atlanta, it was obvious that Drinkwitz was going to have a little fun with the media members who were still inside the College Football Hall of Fame, with the Missouri coach pointing out that he was excited to speak to all fourteen of us.

But, he was just getting started, almost as if he was hosting an awards show, mentioning that he did not have enough time on the stage to discuss the ongoing Epstein files saga.

"I know there's a lot of burning questions in this room by the 14 of y'all that showed up. But just as a reminder, I'm not going to answer any questions about the Epstein files, about the radiation belt, and whether or not it was possible for Lee Harvey Oswald to get three shots off in seven seconds. I don't have time to answer all those questions, but I will answer questions about Mizzou football."

And there you have it, Eli was not going down the rabbit-hole of the JFK assassination, what was happening with Donald Trump and the Epstein Files, or the radiation belt.

While his job doesn't entail him being a comedian, he damn sure had his moments at the podium, even pointing out the disrespect that his Tigers were receiving in the preseason.

But he also did not shy away from questions pertaining to the argument over the college football playoff format, and how the SEC is contemplating a nine-game conference schedule.

"I've been for the ninth game. If it's for the players and fans, it's a nine-game (SEC) season. If it's for coach preservation, hey I get it."

After entering his fifth year, Eli Drinkwitz is past the point of caring about what anyone thinks of the job he's doing at Missouri, which is clear when you listen to him speak at the podium.

"In the first five years, I cared what y'all thought about me. Now I really don't. I'm here to represent the University of Missouri and my family."

Ok, everyone can go home now. Eli Drinkwitz has left the stage.