SEC, Big Ten Caught In The Middle Of Playoff Format Showdown That Might End With No Decision, Or Same Format

The SEC and Big Ten are in a public spat that is only hurting college football in the long run.

ATLANTA - The ongoing conversation surrounding the College Football Playoff's future has certainly been a hot-button topic between the SEC and Big Ten over the past month, with the two conferences publicly fighting over what type of format will be settled on for 2026 and beyond.

While the SEC and Big Ten were seemingly on the same page regarding automatic-qualifiers during two separate meetings in the past year, things took a turn at spring meetings in Destin for SEC coaches. When Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart both came out in support of the 5+11 format, with other coaches joining in over the past month, it was easy to see that this was headed in the wrong direction.

Then, it was a number of Big Ten coaches deciding to rail against the SEC for not moving to a nine-game conference schedule, which led to plenty of discussion between commissioner Greg Sankey and other SEC coaches.

This was just another moment where it was easy to tell that the two conferences were not on the same page, and now it's starting to look worse. Thanks to an MOU that was signed by all conferences involved with the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten and SEC held the majority power in deciding what the future format would look like starting in 2026.

But, if the SEC was not going to back off their stance of needing more clarity when it came to strength of schedule on how playoff spots would be selected, the SEC has made it clear that there is no reason to change its conference scheduling as of now.

During this time, while the ACC and Big 12 supported the 5+11 format, with the SEC seemingly saying the same thing, the Big Ten has stood firm with their thought process of keeping four automatic qualifiers. And while SEC commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned earlier in the week that he had spoken to Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti numerous times over the past week, both sides seem to be at a crossroads.

Brett McMurphy first reported on Wednesday that the Big Ten would not be moving away from its thought process on automatic qualifiers, putting a format change in jeopardy.

When the College Football Playoff committee met with conference commissioners last month in Asheville, North Carolina, it was clear that there was not a consensus on what type of format would be agreed upon for 2026.

Now, with the Big Ten making it clear that they do not plan to move away from their current mindset, it's almost as if they are telling the SEC ‘It’s on you if we're moving forward' in the most simplest of terms.

Yes, the Big Ten plays three non-conference games every season, while the SEC plays four. So, the folks under the guidance of Tony Petitti feel as though they are risking more every season for a playoff spot, compared to the SEC.

Big Ten Drawing A Line In The Sand With SEC Over CFP Format?

Will any of this change over the next few months? Well, the deadline is December 1st for the CFP to make a decision on its future, though chairman Rich Clark did say this week at SEC Media Days that while he's confident a decision will be made, that could end up keeping the 2026 playoff at twelve teams.

"I handed out a bunch of stats that created a stir in Destin that showed there is a rigor here that is unique. In the SEC, we're not lacking for quality competition among our 16 football teams, but we're going to continue to evaluate whether increasing the number of conference football games is appropriate for us," Greg Sankey said on Monday.

"I've said repeatedly, understanding how the CFP will evaluate strength of schedule and even strength of record is critically important in our decision-making."

Sankey also made it clear that while he is going over different scenarios with people within the conference, we could stay at a 12-team playoff if both sides don't agree on getting around this current scheduling argument.

As the SEC begins to wrap up its media days in Atlanta, the Big Ten is on-deck, holding their media gathering next week in Las Vegas.

And as we've seen over the past year, the playoff conversation will continue, but it looks as though the Big Ten has drawn a line in the sand, with the SEC publicly not backing down from their scheduling concerns.

The drama continues.