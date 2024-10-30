Ejected Yankees Fans Who Messed With Mookie Betts Are Banned For World Series Game 5

The two New York Yankees fans that grabbed Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts' arm and glove during the first inning of Wednesday night's World Series Game 4 will not be allowed in Yankee Stadium Thursday night as the team has banned them, the Yankees confirmed.

ESPN caught up with Yankees season ticket holders Austin Capobianco and John Peter, who were immediately tossed by Stadium security after physically interfering with Betts after he made a catch in the right field stands. Their actions were so absurd that it was downright hilarious, especially since nobody was hurt, and they perfectly exemplified New York Yankees fans (of which I am one), if you would.

FANS WERE EJECTED BUT THAT'S IT

Despite being ejected, however, both fans said that they were not arrested nor given a citation, which is making baseball purists who think that they ‘assaulted’ Betts absolutely furious. Capobianco added that the Yankees have not banned them from the Stadium either, however earlier today the Yankees did in fact ban the two fans from attending Game 5. It's unclear if the season ticket holders are banned for attending games in the future as well.

During last night's first inning, right fielder Mookie Betts got tangled up with the two fans after he caught a ball and they grabbed his arm. A visibly frustrated Betts then yelled at them before security came and led them away. The result has social media baseball purists going absolutely insane, with some even suggesting that the Dodgers should protest the game if the fans are allowed back.

Yankees fans, however, had their own response, trolling the wannabe baseball journalists by saying that the two fans should have a statue in Monument Park or be given lifetime tickets. You can imagine how much this ticked some off, especially Dodgers fans, even more.

All trolling aside, what is a Yankees fan to say when even Mookie Betts himself said that he wasn't mad about the fans and said everything was cool between them?

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts told ESPN. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

I'm sorry, but if Betts isn't mad, and the fans did receive some punishment by being banned for tonight's game, then I sure as hell am not going to be mad and lose sleep over it.

In the end, just play ball, which is something that will be happening tonight back in the Bronx for Game 5. The Dodgers lead the series 3-1.

