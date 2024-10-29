New York Yankees Fans Once Again Embarrassed Themselves In Game Three

The New York Yankees lost the first two games of the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in heartbreaking fashion. Game one ended with a historic walk off grand slam hit by Freddie Freeman, and New York had an opportunity to come from behind in game two end with the bases loaded in the ninth inning thanks to an Anthony Volpe strikeout and Jose Trevino flyball.

But with game three shifting the series back to New York, the series was far from over.

Yankee Stadium has a reputation for being one of the toughest places to play in baseball, with the infamous "bleacher creatures" creating a hostile environment. There's a hostile environment, then there's what Yankees fans did at the start of game three. Multiple reporters confirmed that New York fans were chanting "F*** you Freddie" while Dodgers star Freddie Freeman hit in the top of the first inning. He responded by hitting a two-run homer to give LA an early lead.

That was just the latest incidence of Yankees fans displaying their usual blend of classless behavior and unnecessary vulgarity. Like when a huge gathering started cheering at a New York sports bar when Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went down with a shoulder injury in game two.

It wasn't just that though. Yankees fans, in droves, were repeatedly seen on video leaving a World Series game three early, despite the game being still relatively close.

Even as early as the 7th inning, fans were pouring out of Yankee Stadium.

Chant foul language at the opposing team, go down early, give up, then start leaving well before the game was over. First home World Series game in 15 years, and the game ends with tens of thousands of open seats. Not exactly burnishing their fan credentials.

New York Yankees Fans Too Distracted By Other Teams?

David Ortiz noticed that the Bronx crowd wasn't into the game from the beginning, after the disastrous Fat Joe performance before first pitch.

Other reporters noticed the same thing about the stadium's extremely poor performance.

One of the best parts of the World Series experience is the crowd noise, the environment and fan engagement. Yankees fans failed to deliver any of it when given the opportunity. Yes, the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but two runs are hardly enough to give up on a game, especially with an offense that has high-powered stars like Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and yes, even Aaron Judge.

Maybe the Yankees fans haven't been able to focus on baseball with the Dallas Cowboys and LA Lakers also in action this month. Or maybe many of the "true" fans were priced out. But plenty of the videos of fans leaving were taken well up into the upper deck, where tickets were "cheaper."

Regardless, it was an embarrassing performance for a fanbase that likes to pride itself as being one of the best in sports. Monday night should put a permanent end to that discussion.