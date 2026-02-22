Eileen Gu Takes Home Freestyle Skiing Gold, Public Opinion Divided

Let's celebrate our country's winners and pay no mind to anyone else who chooses not to represent this great nation.

Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu completed her 2026 Winter Olympics with the ultimate prize, capturing a gold medal in the halfpipe freeski event on Sunday.

But, if you were to take the temperature of fans online, public opinion is divided.

For starters, her event was moved to Sunday from Saturday thanks to inclement weather conditions.

That meant Gu had the unenviable task of competing for attention from the U.S. Men's Hockey Team.

And after the men won gold, there was no chance Gu was upstaging that celebration.

So, Gu quietly accepted her medal at a tearful press conference after learning of the passing of her grandmother, an admittedly emotional moment.

Some defended her, mostly out of some weird, displaced anger towards Americans feeling scorned by one of their own training under the country's flag and care only to "defect" to China.

Others were tired of her name being in the spotlight, praising the end of the Olympics as a reprieve from having to hear her name and the rhetoric surrounding her.

It's articles like the fluff piece put out by ESPN about Gu that are likely fueling this fatigue towards the skier, and I can't say I blame them.

On a day like today, when the American men captured gold in hockey for the first time in 46 years and other gold medalists like Alysa Liu will be honored at the closing ceremonies, let's show some love to our athletes who are actually proud to wear the Red, White, and Blue.

America is full of Olympians (and citizens) who represent their country with pride.

Take golden-goal scorer Jack Hughes, who could not have been happier to wear "USA" emblazoned on his chest as he was interviewed following the game against Canada on Sunday.

If Eileen Gu wants to represent China, that's her prerogative. But it's also the prerogative of every American who loves their country to question her decision.

There is no shame in loving your country, and anyone trying to dunk on Americans for shunning Gu can piss off.

Let's celebrate our country's winners and pay no mind to anyone else who chooses not to represent this great nation.