Olympian Eileen Gu Claims Decision To Represent China Led To Stanford Attack

Eileen Gu, criticized for siding with the CCP over the United States, alleges physical assault from her days at Stanford over decision.

Eileen Gu, the San Francisco-born freestyle skier criticized after turning her back on Team USA to represent China, is back in the headlines.

The "Golden Girl" of the CCP, who has spent years walking the tightrope between American privilege and Chinese state-sponsored glory, now claims her decision to flip allegiances has led to harassment and even physical violence on Stanford's campus.

In a new interview with The Athletic, Gu detailed a series of alleged incidents at Stanford that she says were sparked by backlash over her Olympic choice.

"The police were called. I’ve had death threats. I’ve had my dorm robbed," Gu told The Athletic.

"I’ve gone through some things as a 22-year-old that I really think no one should ever have to endure, ever."

Her decision to represent China, a move widely viewed as prioritizing lucrative endorsements over representing the United States, ignited fierce criticism from the moment she announced it.

Stanford University has remained largely tight-lipped. The university has not publicly confirmed details surrounding Gu’s claims.

The tension from her decision hasn't eased as Gu competes in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

She has already picked up two silver medals in Italy this week in slopestyle and big air, yet the conversation surrounding her skews more political.

Born and raised in California and honed by the U.S. ski system, she chose to compete for China to maximize endorsements in the communist country while still benefiting from an elite American education and lifestyle.

She currently serves as a face for Anta, a Chinese sportswear brand that has faced intense international scrutiny for alleged ties to the CCP and accusations linked to forced labor in China. Anta's presence in American sports has grown over the years, particularly in the NBA, where it sponsors big names like Kyrie Irving and Austin Reaves.

In a recent interview on Fox News’ The Story With Martha MacCallum, Vice President JD Vance made clear where his loyalties stand.

"So, I'm going to root for American athletes, I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That's who I'm rooting for in this Olympics," Vance said, adding that those who benefit from the American education system and freedoms should want to represent the U.S.

Former NBA star and human rights advocate Enes Kanter Freedom was even more direct.

"She chose to play for a country that is literally responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of its own people, and literally running a concentration camp while we're talking," Freedom said. "It's like a play. Whenever the human rights issues are raised about China, they all stop talking about it."

