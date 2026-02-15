Georgetown Coach Ed Cooley Opened His Mouth And Word Vomit Fell Out Again, This Time About UConn Fans

Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley has had a year to remember this season – mostly for all the wrong reasons – yet he somehow found a new way to show his lack of awareness following his team's most recent loss.

Cooley's Hoyas lost on the road to UConn 79-75 on Saturday to fall to 5-9 in the Big East. Georgetown nearly stole what would have been a memorable win as it trailed by just two points with 10 seconds to play, but UConn managed to do just enough to move to 24-2 on the year.

Despite Cooley's team battling against one of the best teams in the nation, he was more hung up on seeing some empty seats inside Gampel Pavilion.

"Honestly, I was surprised there were empty seats up in some sections. I mean, you've got a national championship team," Cooley said. "This place should be sold out every day. That actually shocked me."

Again, Cooley is talking about not enough UConn fans showing up to cheer against his Georgetown team.

The final attendance for the game was a reported 10,244, which would indicate a sellout of the arena, but clearly, Cooley doesn't believe the arena was packed to the rafters.

Believe it or not, Cooley moaning about fans of a rival school not showing up to cheer against his own team isn't the most bizarre thing he's said or done this season.

Back in December, Cooley reacted to his team losing at home to Xavier by chucking a water bottle into the stands. The water bottle ended up hitting a child in the chest/stomach area, and Cooley was suspended one game for his ridiculous actions.

Then, a month later after losing to UConn at home, Cooley walked into his postgame press conference and very poorly tried to justify that losing is acceptable because there are worse things happening around the country. He didn't get into specifics as to what those worse things actually are, but it's safe to assume he's referring to the chaos unfolding in Minneapolis amid ICE protests.

"Yeah, we lost, we're this, we're that, but you know what we are? We're blessed. We're blessed to be 9-9. We're blessed to be 1-6 in the league," Cooley said, keeping a straight face.

Cooley is in his third season as the head coach at Georgetown. He's coached the Hoyas to a 39-51 record and, barring a miracle, is set to miss the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive year.