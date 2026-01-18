Georgetown's Ed Cooley Rightfully Under Fire After Going Full-On Loser In Pathetic Press Conference

The Georgetown Hoyas have lost five straight games, are 1-6 in the Big East, and are very much headed towards missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. Georgetown hoops are irrelevant, and given the recent postgame comments head coach Ed Cooley offered up, it's not hard to see why.

After falling 64-62 to UConn on Saturday afternoon, Cooley walked into his press conference and very poorly tried to justify that losing is acceptable because there are worse things happening around the country. He didn't get into specifics as to what those worse things actually are, but it's safe to assume he's referring to the chaos unfolding in Minneapolis amid ICE protests.

Cooley is just blessed to be on the bench coaching his team; it doesn't matter that his team is occupying the basement of the Big East and is 9-9 on the season.

"It's a lot worse happening right now than Georgetown losing a basketball game around the world, around our city, around our community," Cooley began. "I'm not trying to deflect anything, but my appreciation and gratitude to have an attempt to try and coach these young men to be better at what we do is an unbelievable honor.

"Yeah, we lost, we're this, we're that, but you know what we are? We're blessed. We're blessed to be 9-9. We're blessed to be 1-6 in the league."

Cooley essentially admitting that basketball games don't matter when he's the head coach of a basketball team is peak loser behavior. This is the same man who threw a water bottle into the stands that hit a small child after Georgetown lost at home to Xavier back in December.

Cooley, who is 35-48 at Georgetown since taking over in 2023, can't be expected to motivate his players whatsoever if he's telling the entire college basketball world that results don't matter and that the real blessing is that they simply get to coach and play basketball.

As you would expect, Cooley has been getting flamed on social media since his embarrassing comments.

The clock very much seems to be ticking on Cooley's tenure at Georgetown.