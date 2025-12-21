College Basketball Coach Furiously Chucks Water Bottle Into Stands That Strikes Child

Georgetown head basketball coach Ed Cooley did not handle himself well after the Hoyas fell at home to Xavier on Saturday evening. In fact, he reacted to the loss like a petulant child who had just been told by his parents that it was time to pick up his toys.

Trailing by three points with just over three seconds left in the contest, Georgetown managed to get a very good look from the corner to tie up the game. Instead, Malik Mack's shot came up short, and as the final buzzer sounded, Cooley made the brain-dead decision to throw his water bottle into the stands.

Given that it was a packed house, the water bottle was bound to hit someone, and it just so happened to hit a child being held by a woman sitting a couple of rows behind the Hoyas' bench. The bottle appeared to catch the kid in the chest/stomach area.

While it is undeniably awful that the bottle struck the child, whether it ended up hitting a kid or the world's strongest man, it is a truly horrendous look for Cooley. This is a grown adult man and a veteran head coach in charge of a storied Division I basketball program, chucking an object into the stands. This is something that should never happen.

Cooley did address the incident during his postgame press conference and issued an apology to the family, mentioning their last name, before fielding any questions from reporters.

"Definitely out of character for me to be so frustrated, but really, that's not called for. I'll call them and make amends to that, just totally out of character, out of frustration," Cooley stated. "I apologize to the fans, I apologize to our players, and the university. Totally, totally out of character for me to be that way."

Georgetown fell to 8-4 on the season with its 80-77 loss on Saturday.