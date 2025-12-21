College Basketball Coach Furiously Chucks Water Bottle Into Stands That Strikes Child

You simply can not do this.

PublishedUpdated

Georgetown head basketball coach Ed Cooley did not handle himself well after the Hoyas fell at home to Xavier on Saturday evening. In fact, he reacted to the loss like a petulant child who had just been told by his parents that it was time to pick up his toys.

Trailing by three points with just over three seconds left in the contest, Georgetown managed to get a very good look from the corner to tie up the game. Instead, Malik Mack's shot came up short, and as the final buzzer sounded, Cooley made the brain-dead decision to throw his water bottle into the stands. 

Given that it was a packed house, the water bottle was bound to hit someone, and it just so happened to hit a child being held by a woman sitting a couple of rows behind the Hoyas' bench. The bottle appeared to catch the kid in the chest/stomach area.

While it is undeniably awful that the bottle struck the child, whether it ended up hitting a kid or the world's strongest man, it is a truly horrendous look for Cooley. This is a grown adult man and a veteran head coach in charge of a storied Division I basketball program, chucking an object into the stands. This is something that should never happen.

Cooley did address the incident during his postgame press conference and issued an apology to the family, mentioning their last name, before fielding any questions from reporters.

"Definitely out of character for me to be so frustrated, but really, that's not called for. I'll call them and make amends to that, just totally out of character, out of frustration," Cooley stated. "I apologize to the fans, I apologize to our players, and the university. Totally, totally out of character for me to be that way."

Georgetown fell to 8-4 on the season with its 80-77 loss on Saturday.

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.