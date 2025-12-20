Eagles, In A Fight To Regain Super Bowl Form All Season, Brawl With Commanders To Clinch Division Title

The Philadelphia Eagles were fighting again on Saturday.

The Broad Street Birds got into it with the Washington Commanders late in a game they fought hard (pardon the pun) to control early but then dominated late.

Eagles Brawl With Commanders

The brawl, which broke out when the Eagles elected to go for a two-point conversion to extend their lead to 29-0, began after running back Saqaon Barkley scored.

And soon wide receiver Darius Cooper and Commanders safety Will Harris were pushing each other around.

And then Philly offensive linemen got between them, which prompted the big men on the Commanders defensive line to become involved.

Soon the pushing turned into shoving, and then Tyler Steen slapped Commanders defensive back Mike Sainristil. And Steen got surrounded by four Commanders players.

So, of course, he threw a punch.

Full-On Melee On The Field

Then somebody grabbed Steen by the face mask and wrestled him to the turf. And we had a melee.

And by the time it was over, Steen was ejected.

And Commanders defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw was ejected.

And Commanders safety Quan Martin was ejected.

And Eagles security guy Big Dom, prominent at the White House Super Bowl celebration, was off the sideline and trying to promote peace.

It took a while to restore order. There will be fines, folks.

Eagles Have Been In A Fight All Season

But something that should not be lost in the skirmish is that it was a perfect picture for this Eagles' season. Because they've been fighting for dear life all year long.

There's been weird, cryptic complaints from inside the tent.

There's been criticism of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. There have been injuries. And a losing skid that lasted three games from Nov. 23 to Dec. 8.

We've even seen Eagles fans turn on their own team, turning what is supposed to be a home field advantage into a hostile environment.

But amid complaints and concerns that something is wrong, the results simply cannot be denied after a while.

And the results blare that the Eagles are back in the playoffs.

Eagles Clinch Consecutive NFC East Titles

And they've won the NFC East for the second consecutive season – something no team in that division has accomplished in two decades since the Eagles did it from 2001 to 2004.

"That was definitely something that was on my mind for sure," Hurts said.

The last time the Eagles accomplished this feat, they went to the Super Bowl.

Sirianni, perpetually on the hot seat, just got his team to the playoffs for the fifth time in the five seasons he's been the coach.

The Eagles are currently the second-seeded team in the NFL. By the time the Bears and Packers get done playing Saturday night, the Eagles might be the second seed in the conference.

You know what seed they were last season before they won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs? They were the second seed in the conference.

Don't Dismiss The Eagles

So let's say it right here: Get on the Seattle Seahawks bandwagon if you like.

Get on the Rams bandwagon. Ride whatever wave of popular thinking dominates the next three weeks of NFL play to pick your Super Bowl favorites.

But dismiss the Eagles at your own risk.

They are a team that has been tested. And has endured.