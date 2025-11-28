Philadelphia Eagles Lose Game In Front Of Hostile Crowd -- At Home

Eagles fans booed all game before walking out during the fourth quarter

Philadelphia Eagles fans are over their team's crap.

They're done with a high-priced offense that features a high school passing game, a disappointing running game that hasn't come close to last year's Saquon Barkley exploits, and an offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo many believe is over his head.

These fans are over explanations they believe are excuses. They're done with complaints from some players who provide more drama off the field than on it.

These fans are over all of it.

Eagles Boo Own Team Relentlessly

So they spent all of Black Friday raining boos down on their own team at Lincoln Financial Field. It was relentless. It was without prejudice in its targeting.

It was a scene.

The Eagles played a home game in front of their own hostile crowd.

Before we proceed, a moment of perspective is appropriate. The Eagles won the Super Bowl a mere nine months ago. They came to Friday's game with an 8-3 record and a commanding lead in the NFC East.

But not a single one of those fans booing apparently care one iota about any of that. They care about possibly witnessing a repeat of the 2023 season in which the Eagles collapsed at the end more than they do about last year's Super Bowl finish.

They care this team more closely looks like the 2023 squad than the champions. So their patience for the current club has simply worn off.

The Boos Birds Started Early

Eagles fans booed when their team fell behind, 7-0. They booed when the offense couldn't answer Chicago's touchdown and settled for a field goal instead.

They booed their team off the field at the end of the first half.

They booed when the Eagles got the football to open the second half and did nothing with the possession.

"It looks like the Bears are playing with a little more urgency," NFL on Prime analyst Kirk Herbstreit told fans watching at home.

The fans sitting in the 34-degree weather in Philly already understood this. So, they booed Jalen Hurts when he threw an interception.

These were not audible groans, mind you. These were boisterous, loud, boos of the same player they insisted was an MVP candidate last year.

Fans Leave Midway Through Fourth Quarter

And, to be fair, there was approval when the Eagles fought back. But when the Bears took a seemingly insurmountable 24-9 lead with just under 7 minutes to play, the fans answered by walking out on their team.

The disapproval turned to disgust.

This is not typical around the NFL. Fans don't react like this in Dallas, where there's ample frustration about not reaching a Super Bowl since the early 1990s. People don't react like this in Miami, where the Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since Dec. 2000.

Even Jets and Giants fans – living in the nation's toughest media market – show up expecting the worst, but probably hoping for the best.

Not these folks. They don't care about last season's success or the parade that followed.

Eagles Fans Are Just Different

These people care about ugly wins as if they were bitter losses. And because the Eagles are providing both, people are angry.

[Bleepin'] pissed, to use their vernacular.

Eagles players and coaches typically support this behavior because, well, what else are they going to do? But the team will get a reprieve soon.

That's because next week the Eagles go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers. And the crowd in Los Angeles will be much more friendly.