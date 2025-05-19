Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Literally Cashes In On Super Bowl Championship

Nick Sirianni has a new contract extension so he is going to be the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for a while, or rather, he's definitely going to get paid by the team for a while.

So go the rewards for winning Super Bowl LIX in February.

Eagles Reward Sirianni With Extension

The club announced Monday afternoon it has signed Sirianni, about to begin his fifth year as the coach, with a mutli-year contract extension.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership.

"Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team.

"I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

This is a well-deserved reward for Sirianni.

Facts Speak Loudly For Eagles Sirianni

Sirianni has a 48-20 regular-season record and .706 winning percent, which is the highest among active coaches and third-highest by any head coach in the Super Bowl era (with a minimum of 50 games). Those are some impressive stats.

And you cannot deny these facts:

Sirianni has never missed the playoffs in four seasons with the Eagles and has gone to two Super Bowls.

Won the Super Bowl three months ago.

Has a 6-3 record in the playoffs.

Has won the NFC Championship twice.

Delivered a franchise-record 14-win season in 2022 and 2024.

And he did this all with a turnstile cast of offensive and defensive coordinators prompted by, yes, Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen getting head coaching jobs after the 2022 season, but also after he was forced to fire multiple coordinators during and after the 2023 season.

Sirianni is also one of the really good guys.

He wept during the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII. We're not saying he was feeling something patriotic (maybe he was) but the fact that moment was so personally stirring to him standing on that sideline while we honored our country was something.

Sirianni Offseason Highlights Continue

Sirianni also led the Eagles contingent's visit to the White House in April.

He told OutKick he felt "honored" to go prior to the visit, and it showed during his visit.

One has to assume Sirianni feels honored and maybe shed some tears of joy with his family following the completion of this contract extension.

Full details of the deal are not available. But it is safe to say Sirianni now becomes among the higher-paid head coaches in the NFL.

And here's some irony:

Sirianni was fighting for his job after the 2023 season. He fired one defensive coordinator during the season and another after the season. Indeed, he also fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after that season.

That was part of the fallout from the Eagles collapsing at the end of 2023 – losing six of the final seven regular-season games and getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round.

From Popcorn Shower To Gatorade Shower

It has been rumored that Sirianni needed to make significant changes to prove to Lurie things would be different in 2024. And he entered the '24 season needing to show improvement quite quickly to keep his job.

That's because Sirianni was already on the hot seat when the 2024 season began.

Sirriani had finished the 2023 season getting doused by an angry Eagles fan who threw his bucket of popcorn on Sirianni as the coach left the field.

Sirianni finished the 2024-25 season with a celebratory Gatorade shower after the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

And now the extension is the exclamation point to that accomplishment.