Eagles Already Eyeing Chance To 'Run It Back' Which Creates Problems For Rest Of NFL

NEW ORLEANS – Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, right there on the podium as they put hands on their brand new Lombardi Trophy for the first time, head coach Nick Sirianni turned to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and made his plea.

"Let's run this sh*t back Kellen," Siranni said. "Let's run this back."

That, of course, is not going to happen.

Kellen Moore Off To The Saints

The Eagles are headed to a grand victory parade after their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

And Moore is on his way to becoming the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints – a job he is expected to get within the next few days once he meets in person with Saints leadership, sources told OutKick.

So what we have is a championship team seemingly breaking up, suffering brain drain before the brain can fully process this 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But let this be known right now: The Eagles are not your typical Super Bowl champion that eventually suffers a breakup in the following offseason. We know this because that's not how this team is built.

That's not this team's mindset.

After this game, before he began dancing with the players in the Eagles locker room, club executive vice president Howie Roseman promised running back Saquon Barkley that this wasn't going to be a one-and-done run at the title.

Barkley: ‘Start Our Dynasty Now’

Roseman promised to add more talent for 2025. And that's saying a lot considering how Barkley already feels about this club.

"The first time I was in the huddle, you look to the left and look to the right and see all those Pro Bowlers," Barkley said. "... All those superstar names."

And that left Barkley thinking next season could be just as good as this season.

"Yeah, why not?" he said. "Why not start our dynasty now?"

Barkley then left the interview podium after the game, went back into the Eagles locker room, open a beer can –- WITH HIS TEETH – and shotgunned the contents.

"It's the offseason," he said sheepishly.

Eagles Roster Not Breaking Up

And this is the part where we tell you no one knows what will happen next year. But this we know: The Eagles are going to be a problem.

They won their sixth consecutive game on Sunday, including four in the playoffs. And it was also their 16th win and 17 games. And regardless of whether Moore is leaving or not, we know this roster isn't breaking up.

The Eagles have 10 of their 11 starters on offense signed for the 2025 season. Only right guard Mekhi Becton is unsigned.

The defense is a little less certain to stay together because linebackers Zack Baun and Oren Burks are unsigned for 2025. But that's it among the Super Bowl starters.

And that creates issues when viewed in the context of Roseman's promise to Barkley. But the issues are something other teams must worry about.

Eagles Are The Class Of NFL

It means all the plans the Lions had for recapturing their spot atop the NFC, which they unexpectedly lost in a playoff upset loss to the Commanders, are now uncertain. The Lions, you'll recall, lost both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to head coach jobs.

The Commanders? They're supposed to be the up-and-coming team in the NFC East. Except they got destroyed by the Eagles this postseason.

And while Jayden Daniels may make a drastic second-year leap from his fabulous rookie season, the Commanders are not nearly as complete as Philly. And they won't have the high picks they've enjoyed the past couple of years because they made it to the NFC championship game this year.

The Eagles don't present a stumbling block just in their conference.

The Chiefs have designs on returning to their usual Super Bowl perch soon.

Eagles Now Stand In Way Of Chiefs Future

"I will learn from this and do better next time," Mahomes said.

That suggests Mahomes has designs on returning to the Super Bowl. And we don't have to guess about that because 40 minutes after this Super Bowl loss, he was promising "We will be back," in a post on X.

None of that matters to the Eagles right now. The truth is there was a point during the week of preparation where most players began to understand they simply had the better team on paper.

"As the week went on the confidence built," Barkley said. "And I thought, ‘I really don’t think these guys could hang with us.'"

And then the teams got on the field, where there was no doubt.