Ben Johnson Pulled Off The Greatest Job Interview Non-Interview Move To Get Hired By Bears

In December the Chicago Bears hosted the Detroit Lions and everyone understood it was as if Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the visiting team, was already interviewing for the Windy City team's open coaching job.

Well, he was.

Ben Johnson Next Bears Coach

And he apparently knocked it out of the park because he's being hired as head coach of the Bears.

OutKick reported Monday that Johnson – along with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn – were on the fast track to being hired now that their season with the Lions ended over the weekend.

The Bears and Johnson's representation are busy finalizing the details to a contract, a source confirmed to OutKick. The parameters of the deal are already done.

Johnson will fly to Chicago to sign the deal barring an unexpected last-minute issue.

And that means Johnson, the offensive coordinator in Detroit since 2022, will stay in the NFC North. And he becomes the man expected to develop Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Johnson's Priority Is To Develop Williams

Williams was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 draft but had an uneven first season as the coaching staff struggled to maximize him, pass protection for him, and the passing game as a whole.

The Bears coveted Johnson because they believed he could turn Williams into the dominant player they envisioned when they drafted him.

They obviously were well familiar that Johnson did that to a large degree with Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

And then there was that Dec. 22 game at Soldier Field.

In that game, as the Bears were already searching for coach candidates, Johnson's offense put on an impressive display.

The Lions scored 34 points and gained 475 yards that day. Goff threw for 336 yards and 3 TD passes. And then there was that trick play:

Bears Impressed By Johnson Work

It was one that included a fake trip followed by a fake fumble followed by a very real touchdown pass.

The play by itself was a clear message to the Bears of what might be possible for them if they hired Johnson.

Is it the reason Johnson is being hired? No. But it didn't hurt.

Johnson has been a hot head coaching candidate for the last couple of years, but he passed on opportunities to leave the Lions. This hiring cycle he's interviewed with the Raiders and Jaguars as well as the Bears.

The Raiders didn't have a young quarterback on their roster to offer Johnson to work with. The Jaguars do have Trevor Lawrence but there were other issues that prevented that union, per a source.

The Chicago job simply came with clear advantages Johnson likes. And now he's the next Bears coach.