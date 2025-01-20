Lions Coordinators Ben Johnson And Aaron Glenn Playoff Loss Should Speed NFL Coach Hiring Cycle

The upset loss in the NFC Divisional round over the weekend is going to reap an ironic reward for Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in that they will almost definitely both become NFL head coaches sooner rather than later.

Multiple NFL sources tell OutKick that both coaches could be hired by one of the five teams with coach vacancies soon because both are considered the hottest remaining candidates of the current hiring cycle.

Raiders Focusing On Ben Johnson

And because both are now available following the Lions' loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Johnson and Glenn are considered by some NFL executives as the first two proverbial dominoes that will fall before others will soon follow.

Johnson is said to be the leading candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars openings. He's interviewed with all three.

It is interesting that the Raiders interviewed Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark for their GM vacancy on Sunday. Newmark joined the Commanders in 2024 after five seasons in the Lions' front office.

So, obviously, Newmark and Johnson have worked together for years and league insiders are pointing to the connection as a reason the Raiders are so invested in hiring Johnson.

Lions Defense Got Roasted

Glenn has already had an initial virtual interview with the Bears, Jets and Saints as well as the Raiders. He will this week get a second interview, this time in person, with the Jets.

Glenn is thus a favorite to get that job and, just as importantly, he is clearly signaling the Jets are his preference, although the Saints remain a close second in his mind, per sources.

The irony in this apparent rush by teams to land Johnson and Glenn is that they were just on the wrong end of the biggest upset of the current postseason. And they both played a key role in the loss.

Against the Commanders, even as his beat up defense suffered more injuries in game, Glenn didn't do very much adjusting or changing from his usual style.

He continually used pressure and man coverage against the Commanders. And the Lions defense got lit up.

Detroit gave up five touchdowns (the Washington defense also had one) while rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 299 yards with two passing without an interception.

Lions Suffer Biggest Playoff Upset

Johnson's Detroit offense similarly had issues.

The Commanders had a Pick Six.

And Johnson, praised throughout the season for doing the unexpected, seemed to lean too much on gimmick plays. One such play resulted in receiver Jameson Williams throwing an interception on an end around.

Weird.

Despite not being fully on their game, both assistants did put together great seasons as the Lions were 15-2 in the regular season. That and their work lifting the Lions from the bottom of the NFC North to the pinnacle is what both Johnson and Glenn are being judged on.

Despite their weekend setback.