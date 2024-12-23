Lions Shock The Internet With Wild Trick Play

The Detroit Lions had the internet doing a double take during the team's Sunday win over the Bears.

The Lions improved to 13-2 on the season after beating the Bears 34-17, and the game featured an incredible fake by Dan Campbell and OC Ben Johnson.

Jared Goff faked like he was falling down, Jahmyr Gibbs dived down and the defense ate it hook, line and sinker like the Lions had fumbled the ball.

Instead, Goff lobbed a touchdown pass down field.

Internet reacts to awesome trick play from Lions/Bears game.

It's without a doubt one of the coolest plays of the season, and it's proof that Ben Johnson is truly the mad scientist.

He had Jared Goff out there putting on a performance worthy of an Academy Award. The internet loved it. Check out some of the reactions below:

Are you not entertained? Are the Lions not an incredibly entertaining team? Jared Goff has a reputation of not being very athletic, and the coaching staff used that to draw up one of the best trick plays you'll ever see.

This is the kind of stuff fans are craving, and it's what has made the Lions so incredibly entertaining.

The Detroit Lions remain the most entertaining team in football, and that was on display Sunday. Next up is San Francisco. I have no doubt it'll be a fun one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.