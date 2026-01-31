Draymond Green Implies Racism Drove Referee To Give Him A Technical

If only Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green could just convert a sliver of his basketball intelligence into real-life intelligence.

On Friday, the Warriors hosted the Detroit Pistons, ultimately losing 131-124. One of the key moments of the game was when Green got his 10th technical foul of the season .

Read: Steve Kerr Apologizes For Spreading 'Misinformation' Related To ICE

After the game, Green, who believes he’s almost never earned a tech, decided to rant about the official’s decision to assess him with a "T." In a rather unsurprising turn of events, given his extensive history of race-baiting , Green drew a correlation between the official’s skin color and the ensuing technical.

"I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face. As a black man in America, don't put your hand in my face," Green said.

According to Green , referee JT Orr put his hand towards him and told him to stop talking back. Green told Orr to not put his hand to his face, and the referee subsequently dished out Green’s 10th technical of the season.

If that’s what happened, then I can understand Green’s frustration. But there’s no need to make it about race.

Green is a notoriously difficult player to handle. He complains all the time, acts like a buffoon, and has such little shame that he’s willing to choke out opponents . What went into Orr’s decision on Friday is unclear, but it's more likely he wasn’t trying to be racist. Rather, he was probably doing all he could to deal with an obnoxious player (even if imperfectly).

Unfortunately, that’s something that Green doesn’t understand.