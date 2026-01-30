Steve Kerr Apologizes For Spreading 'Misinformation' Related To ICE

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Friday night to OutKick that he misspoke and apologized for spreading misinformation after claiming federal agents were not "rooting out violent criminals," but were instead "taking 5-year-old kindergartners."

The apology came days after Kerr warned that misinformation and a "for-profit" news cycle were dividing the country. Within 24 hours of returning from Minneapolis, the Warriors head coach found himself at the center of the same issue.

OutKick asked Kerr directly about his comments, made after a Monday night loss to the Timberwolves, in which he criticized federal immigration enforcement.

"It’s not like they’re rooting out violent criminals," Kerr said at the time. "They’re taking 5-year-old kindergartners and U.S. citizens and detaining people."

Kerr was referring to the detention of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos. The Department of Homeland Security disputed that characterization.

"You’re right, I definitely misspoke, and I knew that ICE was arresting some criminals," Kerr said during Friday’s pregame session at Chase Center.

WATCH:

"I immediately regretted it because I knew that to be the case. My point is that they’re also arresting people and detaining citizens and people who should not be being detained. The manner in which they’re doing it, as you see, is riling everybody up all over the country.

"Being in Minneapolis for those four days was incredibly emotional and powerful. It was a very difficult time for all of us. At the end of those four days, it was a pretty emotional time. I misspoke, and I apologize for the misinformation. I hope everybody else out there who’s saying stuff that’s not true, please apologize, too. All right, let’s talk about basketball."

According to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, agents were attempting to arrest the boy’s father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, who allegedly fled on foot and left the child alone in a running vehicle during sub-freezing temperatures.

DHS said agents attempted to place the child with his mother, who reportedly refused to open the door or take custody despite being assured she would not be arrested. Agents said the child was taken into custody for his own safety.

READ: From 'Murder' To 'Misinformation,' Steve Kerr Changes Tune On ICE, Minnesota

Kerr’s assertion that agents were not targeting violent criminals also conflicted with Operation Metro Surge records released that week, which documented arrests of convicted murderers, sex offenders and violent offenders.

By apologizing and correcting himself, Kerr not only did the right thing, he also helped remove himself from being part of the misinformation problem.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela