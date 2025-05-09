Stan Verrett, Emmanuel Acho React To Draymond Green's 'Angry Black Man' Comment

Draymond Green is convinced that the media is trying to portray him as something he isn't: an "angry black man." In fact, he was so angry about this perceived agenda, he spent the entirety of his postgame media speech telling them that.

Green said he's "tired of the agenda to make me look like an angry black man," after he received his fifth technical foul of the postseason during the Warriors' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

"I’m not an angry Black man, I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family," Green continued in the locker room postgame, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda trying to make me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous."

Green's defense of his on-court actions were, well, ridiculous.

And yet, somehow even more ridiculous was the take from ESPN's Stan Verrett.

Emmanuel Acho Criticizes Draymond Green Comments, Verrett Posts Some Support

Verrett posted on X Friday afternoon with a ridiculous defense for Green's comments about "being a black man in America."

"Being a Black man in America can be a source of constant, justifiable anger at times," Verrett said. "And it's easy to portray that anger as unnecessary if you haven't lived it. But Draymond Green is still excessive on the court at times. Both things are true."

Sure. As if Draymond Green's repeated pattern of misbehavior is even moderately justifiable because of how difficult it is for him to live in the US as a black man. It's obviously extremely difficult for someone when they've made more than $200 million in salary in their career and has another $53 million guaranteed over the next two seasons. Not to mention the endorsement income he's brought in.

Of course, Verrett also has a rough go of it, as an ESPN host who blocks anyone who even slightly disagrees with him. "Constant, justifiable anger" indeed.

Verrett did at least say that Green is "excessive" on the court, though that is, of course, putting it mildly.

For example, here's a compilation video of some of Green's actions on the court that he's now excusing by blaming reactions to it on race.

Makes sense.

Emmanuel Acho on the other hand, summed up the overwhelming reaction to Green's remarks: he's brought his reputation on himself.

"I don't think the majority are projecting an ‘angry black man’ stereotype onto Draymond," Acho said.

"People just believe he's a dirty basketball player whose feet and elbows always seem to find the face and chest of opponents."

Exactly. Green's viewed as a dirty player, because he often acts like a dirty player. There's no stereotyping required, because anyone who's watched his career has seen how he plays. Like when he received a flagrant foul just a few weeks ago for kicking Tari Eason in the head.

No one's trying to stereotype him, but they are sick of watching him act as though we can't all see exactly what he's doing.