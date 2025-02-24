DoorDash Offers Help To Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker During Sad Hooters Crash

Men across America are in shambles over the potential loss of Hooters — America's premier ‘breastaurant,' which recently filed for bankruptcy.

As the great Sean Joseph put it, men under 30 just aren't having the same type of fun as the rugged gents of previous generations.

Wings, beer and breasts were once considered the Holy Three for families looking for a night out.

Now, Hooters struggles to make ends meet.

The mourning continues to roll in, with one of the more notable names expected to seriously miss Hooters being Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Upon discovering the news of Hooters' bankruptcy, Booker begged for a miracle on social media.

What Book received instead was a generous offer from a familiar name.

Food delivery app DoorDash, never one to miss a trending story, swooped in and offered the Suns player Booker free wings until the day Hooters shuts its doors.

"Hey Devin Booker," the tweet read, "Know how much this hurts. To make you feel better, we got you on free wings until they close."

It was a nice gesture by the inanimate app, but fans in the comments were roasting DoorDash for not extending this offer to the Average Joe, which is a fair point.

"Give regular mfs free food you f***** idiot," one fan graciously responded.

Book is still a Sweetgreen ambassador, so the guy's not really losing sleep on where his next meal will come from, though salads will never fill the Double-D void left by Hooters.

