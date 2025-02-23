Devin Booker Doesn’t Want To See Hooters Go Anywhere As The Breastaurant Faces Bankruptcy

Add Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to the long list of people who don’t like the news that Hooters is facing bankruptcy. He's one of the millions of Americans that grew up going to the breastaurant.

Like them, the news isn’t sitting well with him. The reality is that there are fewer Gen Z men who enjoy servings of wings, pitchers of beer and sitting down for an afternoon watching sports. It's truly sad.

That cold hard reality and the fact that other breastaraunts are stepping in to scoop up talent and customers has the company reportedly working on "a plan to restructure the business through bankruptcy court."

Paige Spiranac has offered up her services in response to the news, but is it - and I can’t believe I'm saying this - too little, too late? Let's hope not. We don’t want to, even with the rise of Twin Peaks, lose Hooters.

That's a sentiment shared by Booker. He, with a heavy heart, tweeted out on Saturday night, "Plz don't go @Hooters."

Devin Booker isn’t just talking the talk, he's been a big Hooters guy for many years

It was short, to the point, and filled with emotion. Booker isn’t one of those in the under-30 group that are not enjoying life as much as the generations that came before them.

He was part of the group of the Phoenix Suns that allegedly had a night to remember with an Instagram model in 2020. He's also been linked to some high-profile names.

In other words, he's not sitting on the sideline like so many have opted to do. Booker isn’t pretending to be a Hooters guy. He tweeted back in 2012, "I'm thinking hooters tonight with the fellas."

A few years later, during a Twitch stream, he revealed that his dad was the one who introduced him to Hooters. He said at the time, "My dad used to play in this men’s tournament in Mississippi… every Thursday or every Friday, something like that."

He continued, "After we leave that, he would take him and the whole team to Hooters. It wasn’t me and homeboys … but we was definitely in there with the fellas."

That's why Devin Booker doesn't want to see Hooters go anywhere. It was a bonding experience for him and his dad and for him and the fellas. You can’t fake that.

That's what’s missing from the younger generation. They're all slowly turning into sexless robots who don't do any bonding with the fellas. That's beyond sad.